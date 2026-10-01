Congress decided to replace Warring after Pilot got organisational feedback

Pilot, who was appointed to the post replacing former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on September 5, held a series of meetings with state party leaders before submitting his report to the party high command to take a call on the leadership shake-up, they further said.

Warring is set to be replaced, following weeks of infighting in the state unit ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, which are due early next year. The announcement on appointing a new Congress chief is expected soon. The Congress high command has informed Warring of its decision, the sources said.