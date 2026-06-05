Cong claims 'CBSE made to adopt OSM system at inflated rates', pushes for Pradhan's resignation

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Governing Body in its December 2024 meeting flagged that the 'financial implications of implementing On-Screen Marking (OSM)' are 'substantially high' compared to existing practices.

Citing a report in an English daily, Ramesh said it reveals that the estimated contract value of the CBSE's tender for the OSM system increased by Rs 10 crore for the same volume of work.