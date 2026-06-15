Cong asks PM to break silence on killing of Indian seafarers, raise issue with Trump

Addressing a press conference here, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate condoled the death of Aditya Sharma, Shivanand Chuarasiya and Patnala Suresh and expressed profound sympathies with the bereaved families.

She slammed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's remarks while speaking with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar as "rubbing salt into Indians’ wounds".

"Quite contrary to the claims made by Jaishankar that India had registered a strong objection, Rubio neither expressed any regret nor any sympathies for the bereaved families but instead threatened that the US can do the same thing in future," Shrinate claimed.