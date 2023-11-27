Cong accuses Election Officer of opening postal ballots before counting of votes

BHOPAL: A Congress delegation led by party election-in charge JP Dhanopia lodged a complaint to the State Election Commission, accusing the Balaghat District Election Officer of opening postal ballot votes before the counting day on December 3.

"There is a collusion between District Election Officer Girish Kumar Mishra and the local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Balaghat. Our candidate and supporters reached the spot and made this video. Earlier, our state president Kamal Nath had feared such irregularities. We have complained today and have been assured of action after investigation," Madhya Pradesh Congress Election-in-charge JP Dhanopia said speaking to ANI on Monday.

Congress leader Kamal Nath shared a video on X saying, "A video of postal ballots being opened before counting and the possibility of tampering has surfaced in Balaghat district of the state, about which the Congress Party has complained to the Election Commission. This is a very serious matter. Immediate action should be taken against the culprits. I appeal to the Congress workers to remain vigilant and not allow any disturbance to happen."

Dhanopia further said that the Congress delegation will file a complaint to the Election Commission of India in Delhi if adequate action is not taken. The Congress delegation met Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan to complain against the malpractice. Posting a video on 'X', the state unit of Congress alleged postal ballot vote rigging in the strong room of Balaghat district.

"Balaghat Collector tarnishing the elections. Dr Girish Mishra, Collector of Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, today on 27th November, got the strong room opened and opened the boxes of postal ballots without informing the candidates," the Madhya Pradesh Congress said in the post.

"Shivraj government is breathing its last... and the collectors engrossed in blind devotion to it are threat to democracy," the party said. "Every Congress worker should remain alert.

Frustrated by BJP's crushing defeat, this state government and some government brokers are trying to steal votes," it added. Madhya Pradesh which voted on November 17, recorded a total of 71.16 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm. The counting of votes will be held on December 3.