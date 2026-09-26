Cong accuses CEC of law violation over Form 6 changes, urges SC to hold him accountable

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said Kumar's continued tenure is an affront to the people of India and that he must resign, as suggested by Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Ramesh stated that late at night on Friday, a "panicked" Election Commission directed officers to organise special enrolment camps for young voters and give them "wide publicity" through social media.

"But the CEC himself had earlier made it virtually impossible to add young voters through a blatantly illegal and unconstitutional change to Form 6. A new mandatory section was added that asks if your parents/grandparents were in the previous SIR, creating a barrier for first-time Gen Z voters.

"The change is completely illegal. -- Violation 1: In early July 2026, the online form was stealthily changed with no official notification," the Congress leader said.

Pointing out the second violation, he said the ECI does not have the power to amend Form 6. "This power is only held by the Union Government as per The Representation Of The People Act, 1950. This is clearly a huge overreach by the Election Commission," Ramesh said.

"Violation 3: The form was changed without any amendment to the Rules that govern it under the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960. That can only be done by the Union Government with proper intimation to Parliament. A statutory form, defined by the law, was unilaterally changed by the CEC Gyanesh at the instance of the rattled PM-HM duo," he added.