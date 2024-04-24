Confirmed rail ticket for all PM’s guarantee: Min

NEW DELHI: Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday that in the next five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi guarantees that almost any passenger who wants to travel can easily get a confirmed ticket.

In an interaction with IANS, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “In the next five years, PM Modi guarantees that the capacity of the Railways will be increased so much that almost any passenger who wants to travel can easily get a confirmed ticket.”