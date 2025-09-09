Confident of winning, never said there would be cross-voting: INDIA bloc VP nominee

NEW DELHI: INDIA bloc candidate B. Sudershan Reddy on Tuesday expressed confidence in winning the Vice-Presidential election and said that he never said that cross-voting would take place.

The election is witnessing the contest between the NDA nominee, Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, and the INDIA bloc candidate, former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy.

Speaking to the reporters, Reddy said, "I am very confident about the win. I am only trying to awaken the conscience of the public. I did not say that there would be cross-voting."

Counting of votes will be held later in the day, after which the results will be announced.

This election holds significant political weight, as the Vice President also serves as the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, making the role crucial in the functioning of Parliament.

Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the INDIA bloc candidate's win is assured.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge said, "Our Opposition party candidate will surely win. All parties are trying to come together in the spirit of democracy to ensure that Sudershan Reddy wins; that is our sole objective."

The electoral college for the Vice Presidential election comprises 781 members, including 542 elected members of the Lok Sabha and 239 members of the Rajya Sabha (233 elected and 12 nominated, with six vacancies across both Houses).

All votes carry equal value, and voting is conducted through a secret ballot, in accordance with established parliamentary procedure. The majority mark needed to win is 391 votes.

The Vice President's post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on July 21, citing health concerns, on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament.

Political observers expect a keenly watched contest, though the NDA is seen as having a numerical advantage in the combined strength of the two Houses.

However, all eyes remain on potential cross-voting and the outcome this evening.