Condemn attack on beloved leader: Venkat Reddy on Nyay Yatra in Assam

HYDERABAD: Telangana Congress MLA Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday condemned the 'provocative attack' on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam and said that the ruling party at the centre should refrain from doing "communal politics."

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Reddy said, "We really condemn the attack on our beloved leader Rahul Gandhi, who is restlessly working for the unemployed youth and for secularism."

"Don't do communal politics. Do some good work for the youth," he said while taking a jab at the ruling party at the centre.

Earlier on January 21, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused a group of BJP workers of attacking the members of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.

Speaking at a rally in Assam's Nagaon district, the Wayanad MP alleged that "20-25 BJP workers carrying sticks" came in front of the bus on which he was present but "ran away" when he came out of the bus.

Rahul Gandhi and several other Congress leaders also claimed that party MP Jairam Ramesh's car and camera persons accompanying the Yatra were manhandled by BJP workers in Assam's Sonitpur district on Sunday (January 21).

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which is travelling through the state from January 18 to 25, plans to cover 833km across 17 districts. The yatra commenced in Manipur on January 14 and will culminate in Mumbai on March 20.