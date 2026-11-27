It said no useful purpose would be served by keeping the petition pending for further monitoring of the regulatory measures already undertaken.

The bench said any specific grievance concerning unclaimed financial assets may be pursued before the competent authority in accordance with law.

On November 17, the Centre told the apex court that it had adopted a transparent mechanism for disbursal of unclaimed funds with the banks, post offices, mutual funds and insurance to legal heirs of deceased persons, and over three lakh claims had been processed till March this year.

The bench had then reserved its verdict.

It had asked the parties, including the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Dalal, to file written submissions in the matter.

Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman, appearing for the Centre and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, had said that they were statutorily bound to manage such funds and they had adopted a transparent approach with everything on the website.

"Till now, over three lakh claims have been processed till March 2026, and only 10 per cent of such claims are pending," he had submitted, adding that as of April 18, unclaimed financial assets worth Rs 6,453 crore were successfully restituted to the rightful owners.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioner, had submitted that the plea concerned four categories of financial assets -- bank deposits, securities, insurance policies and Provident Fund (PF) accounts.

The plea sought a direction to establish a procedure that eliminates unnecessary litigation while dealing with claims of legal heirs qua bank deposits, insurance, post office funds and the like.

It said there was an urgent need to develop a centralised online database under the control of RBI that would provide information about the deceased account holder, including such details as the name, address and the last date of transaction.