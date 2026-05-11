'Compromised PM' no longer capable of running country: Rahul slams PM

The leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha said the prime minister's words were "evidence of failure".

"Yesterday, Modi Ji called upon the public to make sacrifices -- do not buy gold, do not travel abroad, consume less petrol, cut down on fertilisers and cooking oil, take the Metro, and work from home," Gandhi said in an X post in Hindi.

"These are not words of counsel; they are evidence of failure," he said.

Over a span of 12 years, the country has been brought to such a juncture that the public now has to be told what to buy and what not to buy, where to go and where not to go, Gandhi said.