Complaints against judges handled through judiciary's in-house mechanism: Govt tells Parliament

Replying to a query in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State (MoS) for Law and Justice (Independent Charge), Arjun Ram Meghwal, said that the independence of the judiciary is enshrined in the Constitution and complaints are handled internally as per established procedures.

"Independence of Judiciary is enshrined in the Constitution of India. The complaints received against Judges and Chief Justices of the High Courts are handled by the judiciary through an 'in-house mechanism'," the MoS said in a written statement laid on the table of the Lok Sabha.

Meghwal, who is also the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, told the House that the Supreme Court, on May 7, 1997, adopted two resolutions -- "The Restatement of Values of Judicial Life" and the "In-house procedure" -- to lay down judicial standards and provide for remedial measures against judges who do not adhere to accepted values.