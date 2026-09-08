Complaint on remarks against PM Modi: HC refuses to quash 2019 summons to Rahul Gandhi

A single bench of Justice N R Borkar dismissed Gandhi's petition against the magistrate court's order. The HC, however, continued its 2021 order directing the magistrate to defer hearing on the complaint for six weeks so that Gandhi can approach the Supreme Court in appeal.

The direction to defer the hearing on the defamation complaint meant that Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, would not be required to appear before the magistrate.

The complainant, M H Shrishrimal, had opposed Gandhi's plea in the HC, claiming that being a member of BJP, he too was aggrieved by the remarks made against his leader.

The court refused to accept Gandhi's contention that the complainant was not an aggrieved party as the remarks were against a person and not the political party.

BJP is a "determinate body with a class of members", and complainant Shrishrimal is an active member of the party since 2018, Justice Borkar said.