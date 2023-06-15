Complaint filed against popular film actor Vinayakan

CHENNAI: A complaint has been filed against a popular film actor Vinayakan on Thursday for misbehaving with a female passenger on plane.

The passenger complained that the actor misbehaved while waiting to board an IndiGo flight at the Goa airport.

"I was watching a video while waiting to board the plane, Vinayakan, who boarded the same flight started abusing her, accusing her of videotaping him."

The petitioner claimed that Vinayakan continued to abuse and even she told the actor that she did not take any video and that she could check his phone if he wanted.

The petitioner also stated that she approached the airline, but did not get a proper response from them and later complained to the Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation through the Airseva portal.

Hearing this petition, the court ordered the counsel for the petitioner to include Vinayakan as a counter-petitioner in the petition.