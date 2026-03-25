Compensation, interest on land acquisition payout can't be contingent on financial burden: Supreme Court

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan made the observation while disposing of the National Highway Authority of India's (NHAI) plea seeking review of the apex court’s February 4, 2025 verdict -- that the 2019 decision of the top court allowing grant of compensation and interest to farmers whose land was acquired under the NHAI Act would apply retrospectively.

The bench said interest payable to the landowners will be according to the land Acquisition Act, which is nine per cent, and not the NHAI Act, which has a five per cent cap.

The court said NHAI sought a review the decision on the grounds that financial liability from solatium and interest to those whose land was acquired by NHAI was not Rs 100 crore as was claimed but around Rs 29,000 crore.

The top court in its order today said as far as this contention is concerned, the court made it clear at the outset that even if the corrected financial estimate is taken on record it does not persuade it to revisit the merits of the earlier order.