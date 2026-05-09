Communication and electronic warfare expert Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan appointed next Navy chief

A recipient of the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal, he has been serving as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command since July 31, 2025. Commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 1987, he is a specialist in communication and electronic warfare.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, the Joint Services Command and Staff College in the United Kingdom, the College of Naval Warfare in Karanja, and the United States Naval War College in Rhode Island, the officer has held several key operational and staff appointments during his nearly four-decade-long naval career.