Common Facility Centre will assist entrepreneurs: CM Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Common Facility Centres at Saharanpur, Sambhal and Moradabad under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme on Wednesday.

He announced a mega loan disbursement of Rs 51,000 crore for the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector on Wednesday. On this occasion, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Common Facility Centres would abet the entrepreneurs to solve their problems under one roof.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "Everyone is surprised to see the rapid progress work ongoing in Uttar Pradesh. India can only progress if Uttar Pradesh can progress. A state having a population of more than 25 crores and to uplift them economically, the effort taken by the double-engine government under PM Narendra Modi is in front of everyone. This effort taken for MSME sector through ODOP for craftsmen under the Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana and employment of the youth, we can see the results today."

He further said that when he came in 2017 there was anxiety and anarchy in the state.

"Today in 2024, Uttar Pradesh from 7th position has reached to 2nd position in the economy. UP is moving towards becoming the most vibrant country in terms of economy. This is the result of teamwork. Today in UP women, traders everyone can feel safe. Every investor can feel safe. At the Global Investor's Summit held in February 2023, an investment of 40 lakh crores was achieved." He said that when the schemes in the summit are implemented more than 1 crore 10 lakh youth would get jobs.

"Youths of Uttar Pradesh would not have to go to other states in search of jobs. MSME has given a new face to UP. In 2018 we started ODOP. There was a situation of uncertainty then. Banks did not give loans. The entrepreneurs in UP under the MSME have converted UP into an export state. Our exports have increased three times. UP has through ODOP got recognition in the global platform. UP is the first state to implement the Vocal for Local scheme envisioned by PM Modi," he said.

He further said that this scheme is now being noticed in other states also. "Common Facility Centre will facilitate the entrepreneurs to solve their difficulties," he added.