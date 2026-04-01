Jet fuel prices more than doubled to Rs 2.07 lakh/kl, commercial LPG up Rs 195.50

ATF price in Delhi was hiked by Rs 110,703.08 per kilolitre, or 114.5 per cent, to Rs 207,341.22 per kl, according to state-owned fuel retailers.

This is the first time ever that ATF prices have crossed Rs 2 lakh per kl-mark. The previous peak was in 2022 when rates were hiked to Rs 1.1 lakh per kl after oil prices surged after Russia invaded Ukraine.

This is the second monthly increase in rates. Prices on March 1 were hiked by 5.7 per cent (Rs 5,244.75 per kl).

The rising prices will further strain airlines which are already burning more fuel in taking longer routes for flying to western destinations because of closure of airspace due to the war. Fuel makes up around 40 per cent of an airline's operating cost.

Alongside, rates of commercial LPG -- one that is used by hotels and restaurants -- were hiked by Rs 195.50 per 19-kg cylinder.