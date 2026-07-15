Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal must clarify: Congress slams govt on US bill for 100 per cent tariffs on India

The bipartisan group of US senators has unveiled a bill that seeks to impose 100 per cent tariffs on five countries, including India and China, for purchasing oil from Russia.

The bill, brokered by late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, exempts 15 European nations that buy gas from Russia from the tariffs, arguing that the purchases amount to a fraction of their total requirement and the countries in question are taking steps to reduce their dependence on Moscow.

Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "Piyush Goyal, who is quick to dismiss reports that India is holding out for a better trade deal with the US, should clarify this. These aren't House Democrats. These are Republican Senators -- backed by Trump himself -- demanding 100 per cent tariffs on India and four other countries for buying Russian oil."

"Imagine the humiliation: needing Trump's approval to buy Russian oil, and now being threatened with punitive tariffs for doing exactly that," Khera said in a post on X.