Comments, jokes and WhatsApp talks: Manoj on Modi's speech in LS

NEW DELHI: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and MP Manoj Jha on Thursday said that what Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on Manipur in Lok Sabha was not “expected” from him. Talking to ANI, Manoj Jha said that the PM could not ‘heal’ the wounds of the people of Manipur as was expected from him.

“We thought that PM Modi will speak on Manipur...But what did we see? Comments, jokes and WhatsApp talks... This was not expected from PM Modi...People from Manipur would have expected that the PM will heal their wounds today, but he could not do so," Jha said.

PM Modi on Thursday, while speaking on a no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha, ‘assured’ for strictest punishment for the accused who indulged in crimes against women. Asserting that state and central government are working to restore peace in Manipur, the PM said that the government is taking steps to bring normalcy there.

"Both the state and central governments are doing everything possible to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment. I want to assure the people that peace will be restored in Manipur in the coming time,” PM Modi said while replying to the no-confidence motion against his government.

“There are serious crimes against women and they are unforgivable," he added. He further said the country is with the people of Manipur. “I want to tell people of Manipur including women and daughters of Manipur that the country is with you,” he added. The no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition against the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The NDA defeated the no-confidence motion comfortably with a voice vote in the Lok Sabha.

The opposition moved a no-confidence motion against the Modi government on July 26 which was taken up by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The three days of the motion witnessed a fierce battle between the ruling and the Opposition coalitions over the Manipur violence and other raging issues.