Comedian Raunaq Rajani alleges police assault during Mumbai protest; wife's rib fractured

Rajani said he and his wife were detained by police on July 22 while officers were allegedly rounding up protesters at Shivaji Park. He claimed he sustained a neck sprain, while his wife was later diagnosed with a rib fracture.

In a video posted on Instagram, Rajani alleged that the couple intervened after seeing a child being detained by police without reason. He said he began recording the incident, after which the police allegedly became aggressive and attempted to force him into a police vehicle.

According to Rajani, he and his wife were forcefully pushed into a police bus. He alleged that a man in a red T-shirt manhandled his wife despite a woman police officer asking that she be taken off the bus.

His wife repeatedly screamed, "Haat kaise lagaya" (How did you touch me), questioning why she was being touched.

Raunaq Rajani seeks FIR over police assault

Rajani further alleged that while they were on the floor inside the police vehicle, a police officer kicked his wife in the ribs, causing the fracture.

The comedian said the couple is seeking the registration of an FIR against the police officer who allegedly kicked his wife and the man in the red T-shirt for allegedly assaulting and manhandling her.

"This nationwide protest began because the government misused the police machinery against innocent protesters. And when we stood up for that very cause in Mumbai, the police, instead of pulling back, doubled down on us," Rajani said in the video.