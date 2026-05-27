'Cockroach Party' holding mirror to society, stand by it: Vaishnav Kinnar Akhada head

Sakhi, who was in Vrindavan for Purushottam Maas on Tuesday and sought her blessings at the Banke Bihari temple, said that one should not be afraid to expose corruption.

"The Cockroach Janata Party was created by the country's youth. Its objective is to expose the filth that has spread in the name of corruption. If it is holding up a mirror, why should anyone fear a mirror? Fear grips only those who are thieves themselves. Those who are righteous have nothing to fear,” Sakhi told reporters.