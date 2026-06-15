Cockroach Janta Party to stage protest in Nagpur

NAGPUR: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will stage a protest here on Tuesday demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, its founder Abhijeet Dipke announced.
He would be arriving in the city on June 16, Dipke said in a video message on Social media on Monday, and asked Nagpur residents including students and the youth to gather at Samvidhan Square at 4 pm for a peaceful demonstration.
The CJP has been demanding Pradhan's resignation over the last month's NEET (UG) paper leak scandal.