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Cockroach Janta Party to stage protest in Nagpur

The CJP has been demanding Pradhan's resignation over the last month's NEET (UG) paper leak scandal
Fresh off a flight from Leh, educationist-activist Sonam Wangchuk came directly to Jantar Mantar protest site for the Cockroach Janta Party demonstrations
Fresh off a flight from Leh, educationist-activist Sonam Wangchuk came directly to Jantar Mantar protest site for the Cockroach Janta Party demonstrationsPTI
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NAGPUR: The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) will stage a protest here on Tuesday demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, its founder Abhijeet Dipke announced.

He would be arriving in the city on June 16, Dipke said in a video message on Social media on Monday, and asked Nagpur residents including students and the youth to gather at Samvidhan Square at 4 pm for a peaceful demonstration.

The CJP has been demanding Pradhan's resignation over the last month's NEET (UG) paper leak scandal.

Union Education Minister
Abhijeet Dipke
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)
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