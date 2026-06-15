Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke slapped during protest in Jaipur

According to police and eyewitnesses, as Dipke arrived at the protest site and was being carried on supporters' shoulders, some youths in the crowd allegedly slapped him. Following the incident, his supporters caught hold of the accused and assaulted them before the police intervened.

The police later detained two youths in connection with the incident, officials said.

Protesters carried placards with slogans against corruption and paper leaks, and demanded action on youth-related issues.