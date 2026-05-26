Cockroach Janata Party is social media stunt, has no grassroots presence: ABVP

Addressing reporters here ahead of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP’s) national executive council meeting scheduled from May 29 to 31, Solanki said the CJP lacked grassroots presence and was formed merely to capitalise on a moment online.

"Taking advantage of some moment, the CJP was formed on social media to gain followers. It has no ground-level presence, nor is it concerned about the country’s youth," he said.

The satirical platform emerged following a controversy around remarks attributed to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant regarding ''cockroaches'' and ''parasites'' during a court hearing on the ''senior'' designation of lawyers.

The CJI later clarified that his observations, directed at individuals entering the legal profession through ''fake and bogus degrees'', were misquoted.