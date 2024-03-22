‘Cocaine’ consignment from Brazil seized at Vizag port

NEW DELHI: Acting on an Interpol input, the CBI detained a shipping container at the Visakhapatnam port allegedly with a huge consignment of narcotics, officials said Thursday, adding the action was executed based on an Interpol input.

The container was booked from “Santos Port, Brazil” for delivery at Visakhapatnam in the name of a Visakhapatnam-based private company, they said. It was declared by the consignee that the shipping container carried 1,000 bags of 25 kg each of inactive dried yeast.

During examination, it emerged that the consignment had narcotics substances, suspected to be cocaine mixed in the yeast, they said. The quantity of narcotics is being ascertained, they said.

On an input from the Interpol under Operation Garuda, the CBI also took the help of Customs in the exercise and seized the alleged contraband, they said. “The whole consignment has been seized and an FIR has been registered against the consignee and unknown others,” a CBI Spokesperson said in a statement.

He said it indicates involvement of international criminal network engaged in importing narcotics drugs by way of mixing it with other substances commonly known as cutting agents.

“In the past also, on the basis of Interpol inputs, the CBI has conducted operations and registered offences under NDPS Act in furtherance of its commitment towards fighting the drug menace at an International level,” he said.