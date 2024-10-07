Coal mine blast in Bengal's Birbhum, four killed

KOLKATA: Four people were killed and several others injured in a coal mine blast in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Monday, police said.

However, West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd (WBPDCL) claimed that five people lost their lives due to the blast in its mine.

The incident happened around 10.30 am in Bhadulia block, a police officer said.

"So far, we have recovered four bodies. Rescue operations are on," he said.

The explosion occurred when detonators were being transported for planned blasts at the Gangaramchak and Gangaramchak-Bhadulia coal mines, a WBPDCL official said.

Local BJP MLA Anup Saha, who visited the spot, said, "At least five people have been killed and three others injured. Their condition was stated to be critical. The explosive materials were unloaded from a truck without proper precautions."

"The incident occurred in the dump yard of the coal block. An investigation has been initiated to asertain the cause of the blast. Those killed in the explosion were workers of the agency deployed for mine operations. Currently, we are providing assistance to affected workers," WBPDCL Chairman and Managing Director P B Salim told PTI.

A mine developer and operator (MDO) runs operations at the captive block.

WBPDCL, a com­pany owned by the West Ben­ga government, has five power plants and its installed capacity stands at 4,265 MW. In the current fiscal, an additional 660 MW thermal capacity is expected to be added.