Coaching centre flooding: MCD terminates Executive Engineer, suspends Asst Engineer of Karol Bagh Zone

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) initiated disciplinary proceedings against Assistant Engineer and Executive Engineer of Karol Bagh Zone on Monday amid student protests after basement flooding claimed three lives in a coaching institute in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar.

An order issued by the office of the MCD Deputy Commissioner stated that disciplinary proceedings are being contemplated against Vishram Meena, Assistant Engineer posted in the Works Department, Karol Bagh Zone. Therefore, Vishram Meena, Assistant Engineer, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect, as per the order.

"Contract of Vinay Mittal, JE(M), posted in the office of Executive Engineer, Karol Bagh Zone is hereby terminated with immediate effect," it further stated.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police arrested seven persons so far, including the driver of an SUV vehicle, in connection with the case.

DCP (Central) M Harshvardhan said, "Five more persons, including the owners of the basement and an individual who drove a vehicle that appears to have damaged the gate of the building, were arrested."

"There was no permission to carry out commercial activity in the basement," the DCP added.

"Negligence has been established on the part of the arrested driver, who has been arrested in the Old Rajender Nagar case. He was driving the vehicle very fast, due to which the gate of the coaching centre broke. Before he hit the building gate, a street vendor had tried to stop him," DCP Harshvardhan said.

According to the police, the flow of water towards the institute became faster after the vehicle passed by, flooding its premises.

"At the beginning of the video, the gate of the coaching institute was fine, but after the car passed, it broke and fell down. The accused driver has no connection with the coaching owner or the building owner," DCP Harshvardhan said.

Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Nevin Dalwin from Kerala died after the basement of the building housing Rau's Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar flooded due to rain.

Medical Superintendent of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Dr Ajay Shukla, said, "Out of the total 17 students brought here, three students were brought dead. The remaining 14 students were discharged yesterday."

The owner and coordinator of the coaching centre were also arrested in the case. The accused have been booked for culpable homicide, among other charges.

The MCD sealed the basements of 13 coaching centres in Karol Bagh on Sunday for violating building by-laws amid protests by students.

Mayor Shelly Oberoi has directed strict action against coaching centres operating illegally in basements. Earth movers were used to remove encroachment over drains in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar following student protests.