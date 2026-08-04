‘Coach-turned-player’ PK conquers BJP chief Nabin’s decades-old fief

The defeat, coming days after the massive Gen Z protests across the country, was even more stinging because the seat was last held by BJP president Nitin Nabin, whose elevation necessitated the by-poll on August 30.

Kishor, who got 64,151 votes, defeated BJP’s Neeraj Kumar by 19,324 votes, while Rekha Gupta of RJD was a distant third with 14,273 votes.

“The victory is a wake-up call for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who must install a new Chief Minister in place of Samrat Choudhary, a man with criminal antecedents,” said Kishor, who had first shot to fame for managing Modi’s 2014 Lok Sabha campaign, and has been a vocal critic of Chaudhary.