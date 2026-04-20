Coach of empty local train derails in Thane; Mumbai suburban network services hit

MUMBAI: A coach of an empty local train derailed near Dombivli station in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday morning, affecting services on the busy Mumbai suburban rail network, officials said.
No person was injured as the local train was empty at the time of the derailment, a Central Railway spokesperson said.
The incident occurred at 8.09 am when the train was heading from Kalwa car shed to Kalyan, he said.
At least three local train services were held up due to the disruption, the spokesperson added.
The incident occurred on the main line of Central Railway's Mumbai suburban network, which connects Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in the metropolis with neighbouring Thane and Raigad districts.