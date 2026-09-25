CMRL row: Keralam BJP chief asks Satheesan to explain alleged payment

In a Facebook post, Chandrasekhar said a purported CMRL diary raised the question whether Satheesan had also received money and claimed that the CM was bound to answer it.

He alleged that every Keralite would understand how a large amount was paid to Exalogic, a now-defunct IT company owned by Veena T, daughter of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, without providing any service.

"Daylight robbery took place there. A crime was committed. There are culprits behind the robbery. There is no doubt about it," he alleged.

The BJP leader also questioned why the Congress-led UDF government was not registering an FIR in the CMRL-Exalogic case involving Vijayan, his daughter Veena and son-in-law and former minister P A Mohammed Riyas, based on a report submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED has alleged that CMRL made fraudulent payments totalling Rs 2.78 crore to Veena's now-defunct company, Exalogic Solutions, under the guise of IT consultancy services.