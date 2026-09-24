CMRL 'payments' to UDF, LDF leaders prevented Vigilance probe against Vijayan, claims Ker BJP

Before the press meet, George released on Facebook, a page purportedly from a diary seized during the investigation into the affairs of Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), alleging that it contains details of payments made to several UDF and LDF leaders, including Chief Minister VD Satheesan.

In his Facebook post, George questioned why there was no Vigilance probe and claimed that the figures on the page answered several questions.

"This is a page from the diary seized from the managing director of the controversial company and is among the documents submitted by the SFIO before the court along with its chargesheet," he claimed.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs ordered the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to investigate CMRL in January 2024.