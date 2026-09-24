CMRL 'payments' to UDF, LDF leaders prevented Vigilance probe against Vijayan, claims Ker BJP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state vice president Shone George on Thursday alleged that "payments" received by UDF and LDF leaders from mining firm CMRL prevented the state government from ordering a Vigilance probe into corruption allegations against Leader of Opposition in the Keralam Assembly Pinarayi Vijayan and his family.
He was referring to the Keralam government's recent decision to order a police inquiry instead of a Vigilance probe, based on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) report into alleged money-laundering transactions involving former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his daughter Veena and her husband and former minister Mohammed Riyas, currently a CPI (M) legislator.
George raised the allegation during a press meet held at BJP state headquarters here.
Before the press meet, George released on Facebook, a page purportedly from a diary seized during the investigation into the affairs of Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL), alleging that it contains details of payments made to several UDF and LDF leaders, including Chief Minister VD Satheesan.
In his Facebook post, George questioned why there was no Vigilance probe and claimed that the figures on the page answered several questions.
"This is a page from the diary seized from the managing director of the controversial company and is among the documents submitted by the SFIO before the court along with its chargesheet," he claimed.
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs ordered the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to investigate CMRL in January 2024.
During the press meet, George said the page was shared with him by an online news portal.
George alleged that the page lists the names of 29 UDF and LDF leaders, with two columns showing amounts next to their names.
The names purported names include PK Kunhalikutty, against whom Rs 15 lakh is allegedly shown, Ramesh Chennithala, against whom Rs 10 lakh is allegedly shown; and VD Satheesan, against whom Rs 2 lakh is allegedly shown, according to the social media post by George.
In the Chief Minister VD Satheesan-led UDF Cabinet in Keralam, Ramesh Chennithala handles the Home portfolio, while Kunhalikutty is Industries Minister. There was no immediate response from these leaders on George's claims.
Against the name of Pinarayi Vijayan, currently Leader of Opposition, Rs 15 lakh and Rs 10 lakh are allegedly shown, while Rs 5 lakh is allegedly shown against a name identified as "Govindan Master".
In the press meet, George said there was a serious lapse in the Home Department's decision to order an inquiry based on the ED letter.
"There is a serious legal issue in this. Because the letter requesting to register a case in a cognizable offence was submitted to the DGP by the Enforcement Directorate. The Home Minister or the government has no legal scope to take a decision or give such a direction in this matter," he said.
He claimed that the Home Minister himself was facing allegations in the case.
"It is the accused who decides whether an FIR is needed or what kind of investigation is required. A person who is suspected as an accused -- as you all know, that name has come out -- of the Home Minister," he said.
He alleged that Satheesan, who was once called the "Haritha MLA" (Green MLA), received funds from CMRL.
"Documents show that it is this 'Haritha MLA' who received money from this company, which causes the most pollution and dumps the maximum waste into the river. The chief minister is a Haritha MLA. We should learn what hypocrisy is by looking at the chief minister."
He said the 15-day delay in taking a decision after the ED sent the letter to the State Police Chief indicated "adjustment politics" between the UDF and LDF.
He said the current inquiry ordered by the DGP should be handed over to the CBI.
"Therefore, if the government has no fear in this matter, this case should be handed over to the CBI. Let them at least believe that the hands of the chief minister and the ministers are clean -- I don't believe it, I am well convinced," George added.
Asked why the pages allegedly containing the names of BJP leaders were not released by him, George said the page he received did not have names of leaders from his party.
He said the BJP has only three MLAs who were elected to the state Assembly recently.
"Let there be an investigation if a BJP leader is involved. They can investigate against our leader if they want," he said.
The ED had sent a letter to DGP Ravada A Chandrasekhar seeking registration of an FIR against Riyas, his father-in-law Vijayan, Veena and some others in connection with the alleged CMRL bribery case based on "evidence" gathered during its probe and searches conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The ED has alleged that CMRL made fraudulent payments of Rs 2.78 crore to Veena's now-defunct company, Exalogic Solutions, under the guise of "IT consultancy services".