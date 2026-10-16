CMRL-linked money laundering case: ED summons Pinarayi Vijayan on October 23

They said the summons have been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) under which the central agency has booked a case taking cognisance of a recent state police FIR in the matter.

Officials said Vijayan, 81, has been asked to depose before the ED office in Kochi on October 23.

The Keralam Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) recently registered two FIRs against Vijayan and his family members in connection with the alleged CMRL bribery case.

The Kerala High Court on October 9 directed the VACB to register a case based on a report the ED submitted to the state police.