CMRL case: ED writes to Keralam DGP seeking FIR against ex-CM Vijayan, daughter and son-in-law

The central agency sent a communication under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), citing findings from its ongoing investigation in the case, sources told PTI.

The probe agency sought a police FIR under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and some other laws, claiming it has statements from some accused who alleged that the 81-year-old Leader of Opposition Vijayan took a bribe from CMRL during his tenure as chief minister through his daughter and Riyas subsequently transferred these funds to Dubai.

Sources said the ED named a total of 13 entities to be arraigned as accused, including the three Vijayan family members, Veena's now-defunct IT company Exalogic Solutions, CMRL promoter S M Sasidharan Kartha, former CMRL CFO P Suresh Kumar, a company named Empower India Capital Investments and some other individuals and unknown others.

Section 66(2) of the PMLA empowers the ED to share findings from its criminal investigation with a law enforcement agency for registering a fresh FIR or complaint. The ED can book a PMLA case based on such a police case.

The ED has written to Keralam Director General of Police (DGP) Ravada A Chandrasekhar for registration of a police FIR, claiming its probe provided "evidence" against the named entities, the sources said.

While the Vijayan family and the CPI(M) offered no immediate comment, the veteran Marxist leader earlier asserted "his hands were clean" and called the ED case against his daughter a political vendetta.