CMRL bribery case: SC stays for a week probe against former Keralam CM Pinarayi Vijayan, others

A bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana allowed Vijayan and others to approach the division bench of the Kerala High Court against a single judge order.

On October 15, the Kerala High Court rejected the applications of Vijayan, Veena and Riyas to file an appeal against the single judge's October 9 order, while holding that "an accused in a corruption case has no legal right to be heard before registering the FIR."

In their appeals before the high court, the three had claimed that they were not heard by the single judge before issuing the direction to lodge the FIR.