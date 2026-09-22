CMRL 'bribery' case: Keralam govt orders police inquiry into ED report seeking action against ex-CM Vijayan

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala said the state government has decided to entrust the Director General of Police (DGP) with an inquiry into the Enforcement Directorate's report.

The decision came after the government examined the legal opinion of the Advocate General (AG), who had left it to the state police to decide the further course of action on the ED report.

The ED had sent a letter to State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar seeking registration of an FIR under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Vijayan, currently Leader of Opposition,