CMRL bribery case: Kerala HC posts Vijayan, family’s appeals against FIR order to Oct 26

The appeals filed by Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and son-in-law P A Muhammed Riyas MLA, came up before a Division Bench comprising Justice Sathish Ninan and Justice P Krishna Kumar, which posted the matter for further hearing on Monday.

Even though Vijayan's counsel submitted that the Supreme Court has stayed the VACB probe only for a limited period, the court said that the appeals will be considered on Monday.

Last month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) wrote to the state police seeking registration of an FIR against Vijayan and his family, based on evidence gathered during its investigation into alleged payments by Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and searches conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Instead of registering a case, the state police decided to conduct a preliminary inquiry based on the ED's report.

On October 9, the High Court directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to register a case based on the ED report submitted to the state police.