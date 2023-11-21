CM Vijayan lauds DYFI intervention during 'black flag' protest by Youth Congress

KANNUR: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday came out in praise of members of the party's youth wing, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), for confronting Youth Congress protesters waving black flags at his motorcade in Pazhayangadi. Likening the intervention of the DYFI members to rescuing people staring at death in the face in front of a speeding train, the CM lauded the action as exemplary.

Earlier, a fracas ensued on Monday after Youth Congress workers were allegedly beaten up for showing black flags at the motorcade of CM Vijayan at Pazhayangadi, Eripuram. Vijayan was visiting his home district as part of Navkerala Sadas, an outreach programme of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) when he was shown black flags by Young Congress members. The protesting cadre of the Congress youth wing claimed that they were intercepted by DYFI members, resulting in a scuffle.

Sudheesh Vellachal, a Youth Congress leader, sustained head injuries as the DYFI members allegedly came at him and others with flower pots and helmets during the scuffle. The injured workers were subsequently admitted to a private hospital in Thaliparam. Simultaneously, several leaders of the KSU and Youth Congress were taken into preventive custody ahead of the chief minister's 'Nava Kerala Yatra'.

A video of the incident went viral purportedly showing Youth Congress workers waving black flags at the CM's motorcade and being attacked by a mob.

As part of the 'Nava Kerala Sadasu', CM Vijayan and his ministers will visit all assembly constituencies of the state. Weighing in on the black flag protest and the attack on Youth Congress members that followed, CM Vijayan claimed that it wasn't merely a protest but an attack on his motorcade.