CM Siddaramaiah ready to "sacrifice power" or continue, as per Rahul's directions: Rajanna

MLAs and leaders who want Shivakumar to be elevated have recently claimed they expect some "sweet news" by May 15, which is their leader's birthday.

When asked whether the party president should also be changed, the former minister said that everything has to change.

"If the ministers have to change, why shouldn't the party president. Everything will be decided by high command," he said.

Shivakumar is the state Congress President and has completed six years in the post.

For the government to function more actively towards the welfare of the people it is important that the high command clears the existing confusion in the Congress party at the earliest, Rajanna said, adding, the ministers have gone to discuss the same with the leadership.

"I too urge that the high command should not allow the confusion to continue; as long as the confusion continues, it is detrimental for the party and governance. I will also go to Delhi after May 4," he said.

"The high command is at it (resolving the confusion), but because of elections, the leaders are busy. The matter cannot be decided hastily, it must be decided with a clear state of mind, as it involves the future of the people of Karnataka and the party," he said, expressing confidence that the party will take appropriate decisions after examining all aspects.