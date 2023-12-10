CM Siddaramaiah pays tribute to former K'taka CM S Nijalingappa on his birth anniversary

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah paid tribute to former CM S Nijalingappa on his birth anniversary at Vidhana Soudha on Sunday.

S Nijalingappa, was chief minister of the state from 1956 to 1958 and 1962 to 1968 and has played an important role in the Karnataka Unification movement.

"Nijalingappa was the first Chief Minister of Karnataka, participated in the freedom struggle. He had good relationship with Mahatma Gandhi. I paid tribute to him on his birthday," said Siddaramaiah.

When asked about IT raids conducted at the properties owned by Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, Dheeraj Sahu, Siddaramaiah questioned why raids are only happing on Congress leaders and why not on BJP leaders.

"Why IT raids happening only on Congress leaders' houses? If IT raid is done on BJP leader's house more money will be recovered," said Siddaramaiah.

Meanwhile, the Income Tax Department continued conducting raids on fifth day in a row at the premises of Boudh Distilleries Private Limited on Sunday. Baldev Sahu Infra Pvt Ltd company is a group company of Boudh Distilleries, which is covered in the search and is linked to Dheeraj Sahu.

CISF personnel were also deployed at the premises. Income Tax sleuths have recovered more than Rs 200 crore cash from several locations in Odisha and Jharkhand during their raids against Boudh Distilleries Private Limited (BDPL) and entities linked to it.

"The counting of cash, however, is still going on," an IT official said on Saturday. Multiple raids were also conducted at Bolangir and Sambalpur in Odisha, whereas in Jharkhand, Ranchi and Lohardaga raids were conducted.