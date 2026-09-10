CM Shivakumar launches slew of schemes to mark 100 days in office

The government also launched the One Karnataka Mobility App - KSRTC Avatara 2.0 - besides introducing a Retrofit Emission Control Device (RECD) initiative for diesel vehicles and announcing the Sainik Samman scheme.

Seva One was launched as the state's "One Government, One Digital" platform, aimed at enabling citizens to access government services and communicate their requirements through a unified digital interface.The Chief Minister Raitha Chaitanya scheme, aimed at making agriculture more profitable through timely and location-specific farm advice, was launched initially in Mandya, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Hassan and Shivamogga.

It is proposed to be expanded to all districts.