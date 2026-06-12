CM Satheesan says Sree Narayana Guru’s ideals will continue to guide Kerala

He also offered prayers at the samadhi of Sree Narayana Guru at the Sivagiri Mutt in Varkala here.

The Sivagiri Mutt, founded by Sree Narayana Guru, is a major spiritual Centre for his followers.

After holding a meeting with Sivagiri Mutt head Swami Sachidananda and other members of the Mutt administration, Satheesan told reporters that this was his first visit to Sivagiri after assuming office as chief minister.