CM Satheesan convenes emergency meeting; Kerala on edge amid relentless rain

The high-level online meeting, which is underway, comprises District Collectors, the Ministers for Home and Revenue, district in-charge ministers, and the Chief Secretary, who will review the rain situation across the state, the functioning of relief camps, rescue operations and precautionary measures.

The Chief Minister will issue further directions to strengthen the state's disaster response as the weather remains highly unpredictable.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for all 14 districts on Monday, warning of heavy rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms.

According to the IMD, the current spell has been triggered by a coastal trough extending from the South Gujarat coast to the North Kerala coast.

While rainfall has eased marginally in parts of North Kerala, forecasters have cautioned that another spell of heavy rain is likely from August 5.