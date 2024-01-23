CM Sarma orders Assam Police to file case against Rahul Gandhi

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday termed the Congress protests on the outskirts of Guwahati city as "Naxalite tactics" and instructed the state Director General of Police (DGP) to register a case against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly "provoking crowd."

The Congress leader is leading the party's Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Earlier in the day, Congress workers who were stopped from entering Guwahati city clashed with Assam police.

In a post on social media platform X, Chief Minister Sarma said "Naxalite tactics" were alien to Assam's culture.

"These are not part of Assamese culture. We are a peaceful state. Such "Naxalite tactics" are completely alien to our culture.

I have instructed DGP Assam Police to register a case against your leader Rahul Gandhi for provoking the crowd and use the footage you have posted on your handles as evidence. Your unruly behaviour and violation of agreed guidelines have resulted in a massive traffic jam in Guwahati now," Sarma said on X.

Earlier today Congress leader intensified his attack on Assam Chief Minister, saying that the 'intimidation tactics' that are being used by the BJP against the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will ultimately benefit the party's yatra.

Addressing a press conference in Kamrup, Congress leader termed the Assam CM "the most corrupt Chief Minister of the country."

"The chief minister of the state is one of the most corrupt chief ministers in the country. Whenever I move to the state people tell me- that massive unemployment, corruption, price rise, farmers are struggling and no youth can get a job in this state. These are the issues we are raising and we are being very successful in it," he said.

Congress MP further said that Assam CM's tactics will help our yatra and will benefit the Yatra.

"Whatever the Assam CM is doing against the Yatra, it benefits the Yatra. The publicity that we might have not got, by doing this the Assam CM and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are helping us. Now, the main issue in Assam is the Yatra, It is their intimidation tactics. Our message of Nyay is reaching the people. Even the BJP people who are protesting are waving hands at me," he added.

He further said that this Yatra is about five pillars of NYAY adding that the Yatra has become the main issue of Assam.

"There is an idea of Nyay behind this Nyay Yatra. Congress party will bring forward its five pillars of justice in the next one month which give the country power," he added.

Meanwhile, as Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed its journey on the 10th day on Tuesday from Assam, heavy security was deployed at Khanapara Area, the entry point of Guwahati for the Yatra.

There was barricading and heavy deployment of police officials in the Khanapara Area, where Rahul Gandhi's Yatra will reach today. According to Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra's official handle on X, the Congress will hold a press conference later today.

After that, the yatra will resume its journey and it will halt at Bishnupur in Assam.