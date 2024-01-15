CM Sarma inaugurates Assam State Film Finance and Development Corporation's cinema hall, 'Aideo'

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated Assam State Film (Finance and Development) Corporation's (ASFFDC) cinema hall called 'Aideo' in Guwahati on Monday.

CM Sarma also released the National Award-winning film 'Anunad: The Resonance'.

In its Golden Jubilee Year, ASFFDC has taken up the construction of five new halls and the renovation of nine existing ones.

It has also extended assistance to 56 regional language film makers and helped 239 artists through its Artist Welfare Corpus Fund.

Earlier, CM Sarma attended a "Youth Leadership Conclave 2024" organised by the Pragya Foundation at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra International Auditorium in the Panjabari area of Guwahati.

The event was held in conjunction with the birth anniversary of the great philosopher and monk Swami Vivekananda.

Speaking at the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma referred to Swami Vivekananda as one of the greatest thinkers and philosophers of all time to have been born in the Indian subcontinent and said that his teachings remain relevant in the 21st century as well.

He said Swami Vivekananda's undying faith in the innate qualities of Indian civilization and culture continues to motivate youths of this generation.