CM Revanth Reddy prays at Tirumala for cordial ties between Telugu states

TIRUPATI: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday offered prayers at the Tirumala temple and said he prayed for the development and prosperity of Telugu people and for cordial relations between both the states.

He along with his family members had darshan at the famous hill shrine.

Accompanied by his wife, daughter, grandson and other family members, CM Reddy participated in the rituals.

This was CM Reddy’s first visit to the Tirumala temple after assuming office as the Chief Minister of Telangana in December last year.

Talking to media persons, CM Reddy said he prayed for continuing good relations between both the Telugu states and for their development.

CM Reddy said he was keen to have friendly relations with the new government to be formed in Andhra Pradesh to address the inter-state problems.

CM Reddy said that the Telangana government plans to construct a ‘Satram’ and ‘Kalyana Mandapam’ on the hill to provide better facilities to devotees from Telangana.

He also stated that the Telangana government wants to participate in making arrangements for the devotees coming to the temple from various parts of the country.

CM Reddy said after completion of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, he would meet the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh to request him to involve Telangana in providing amenities for the devotees coming to Tirumala temple.

Answering a query, CM Reddy said his government would work for the welfare of farmers.

CM Reddy voiced happiness over the forecast of a good monsoon and hoped that this would result in a good crop this year and help in overcoming problems caused by drought last year.