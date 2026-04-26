CM Naidu orders urgent steps as fuel shortage shuts 421 outlets in Andhra

The CM reviewed the situation through a teleconference with Chief Secretary Sai Prasad and senior officials before leaving Mumbai for Amaravati late on Saturday, officials said.

“The Chief Minister directed officials to immediately implement measures to address the shortage and prevent inconvenience to the public,” said an official press release, quoting the CM on Sunday.

Officials informed Naidu that out of 4,510 fuel outlets in the state, around 421 have been shut due to supply constraints.

They said that although supply has increased by 10 percent, demand has surged sharply due to panic buying, resulting in heavy rush at several outlets.