CM Bhupendra Patel joins UAE in Green Technologies and Infrastructure

GANDHINAGAR: Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel engaged in a high-profile meeting with Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, UAE, during the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024.

The discussions focused on fostering collaboration between Gujarat and the United Arab Emirates, with a particular emphasis on advancing green hydrogen technology and desalination plants.

Expressing enthusiasm for the potential collaboration, Chief Minister Patel stated, “Green hydrogen technology and desalination plants can progress through collaboration between the UAE and Gujarat.” This signals a strategic move towards sustainable technologies, aligning with global efforts to address environmental challenges.

Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade of the UAE, highlighted the growing potential for UAE investors to engage with Gujarat, citing the country’s partnership in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Investor Summit since 2017.



The meeting served as a platform to explore avenues for increased investment and cooperation between the two regions.



Acknowledging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,” Chief Minister Patel welcomed UAE industry investors during the summit. The focus extended beyond ongoing projects like Gift City, Dholera Sir, and the Diamond Bourse, with substantial potential identified in sectors such as renewable energy and green hydrogen.

The Chief Minister’s proactive approach to supporting UAE industries in Gujarat garnered praise from the business delegation accompanying Minister Al Zeyoudi.



The collaborative development efforts were encouraged to facilitate shared growth and progress. Extending hospitality, Chief Minister Patel invited the UAE Minister for an extended visit to Gujarat, emphasising potential opportunities within the state’s tourism sector.

In a reciprocal gesture, Minister Al Zeyoudi invited Chief Minister Patel to explore opportunities in the UAE. Discussions also revolved around significant opportunities for UAE companies in key sectors such as railways, roads, ports, and shipping.

Gift City, a flagship project, took centre stage in deliberations, aiming to strengthen economic ties between the two regions.

The meeting, attended by the Chief Minister’s Additional Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi and Additional Chief Secretary of the Industries Department SJ Haider, aimed not only at economic collaborations but also at fostering deeper bilateral relations.

It marks a significant step towards mutual progress and strengthened ties between Gujarat and the UAE.