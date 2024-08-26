CM Adityanath says mistakes in Bangladesh shouldn't happen in India

AGRA: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Monday urged people to stay united to reach the pinnacle of prosperity, saying the mistakes in Bangladesh should not happen in India.

"Batenge toh katenge (if divided, we will be cut up)," he said during an inauguration event in Agra.

Bangladesh recently saw massive anti-government protests, leading to the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. The country continued to witness incidents of violence, including targetted attacks on the Hindu minority community, even after the fall of the Hasina-led government.

Addressing the gathering at the programme here, Adityanath said, "There can be nothing bigger than the nation, and when will a nation be strong, when we are united and good."

"Aap dekh rahe hain Bangladesh mein kya ho raha hai? Wo galatiyan yahan nahi honi chahiye. Batenge toh katenge! Ek rahenge to nek rahenge, surakshit rahenge aur samriddhi ki parakashtha ko pahuchenge," the chief minister said in Hindi.

Roughly translated, he asked people if they are watching what is happening in Bangladesh and said those mistakes should not happen here, adding, "If divided, we will be cut, if together, we will be good, secure and reach the pinnacle of prosperity."

The chief minister also shared a clip of his speech on X.

"We have to realise the resolve of Viksit Bharat (developed India)," Adityanath said after inaugurating a statue of Durga Das Rathore near the Taj Mahal metro station here.

Rathore was a commander in the army of erstwhile Jodhpur province's king Maharaja Jaswant Singh who took on Mughal ruler Aurangzeb in the 17th century.

After unveiling the statue, the chief minister said "evil and cunning" Aurangzeb killed Singh by deceit.

He added that it was an honour for him to inaugurate the statue in the centenary year of the 'Kakori Train Action', which is being celebrated in the state, and on the day of Janmashtami.

"In a country where great heroes like Durgadas Rathore are born, no foreign invader can harm that country in any way. Humble tribute to him!" he later said on X.

Addressing the gathering in Agra, Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a clarion call for making India a developed nation by 2047 and it is the everyone's combined duty to work towards realising this resolve.

Highlighting the mythological significance of Agra, he said, "Agra is an important part of the Braj region. Every particle of this region is believed to be the abode of Lord Krishna. This place has art, culture, faith, and devotion."

"In his 'panch-pran' (five resolves), PM Modi said all symbols of slavery will be done away with; we will honour our soldiers and bravehearts and work towards unity and solidarity. We will not allow anyone to spread hatred in the society," Adityanath said.

"We will be cautious of forces that divide us on the basis of caste, region, language and all other ideologies and by discharging our civic duties, we will establish India as the biggest power in the world," he added, speaking about the resolves.