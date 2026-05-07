CLP authorises Cong high command to pick next Kerala CM

At present, senior Congress leaders VD Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal are being considered for the top post. According to party sources, the resolution was unanimously adopted by the newly elected MLAs and senior party leaders. The Congress, which won 63 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections, convened the meeting at Indira Bhavan here amid intense discussions over the party's chief ministerial choice.