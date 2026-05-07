CLP authorises Cong high command to pick next Kerala CM

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With three names in the contention for the Chief Minister's post in Kerala for the next party-led government, the CLP on Thursday passed a resolution authorising its high command to decide on the CM pick, party sources said here.
At present, senior Congress leaders VD Satheesan, Ramesh Chennithala and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal are being considered for the top post. According to party sources, the resolution was unanimously adopted by the newly elected MLAs and senior party leaders. The Congress, which won 63 seats in the 2026 Assembly elections, convened the meeting at Indira Bhavan here amid intense discussions over the party's chief ministerial choice.
Following the adoption of the resolution, the AICC observers began individual meetings with MLAs to seek their views on the leadership issue, sources said. Senior Congress leaders and newly elected legislators attended the closed-door meeting.
Earlier in the day, Wasnik and Maken held discussions with senior leaders, including V M Sudheeran, K Sudhakaran, Ramesh Chennithala and V D Satheesan.
The observers are expected to submit a report to the party high command, which will take the final decision on who will be the chief minister of Kerala. The observers will also meet with UDF ally party leaders on Thursday.