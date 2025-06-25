Closed all 35 cases lodged based on Hema Committee report: SIT to Kerala HC

KOCHI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that it has dropped further action in the 35 cases lodged on the basis of the Justice Hema Committee report, as none of the victims came forward to give their statements.

The Justice Hema Committee was established by the Kerala government following the 2017 actress assault case. It probed various allegations of sexual harassment against women professionals in Malayalam film industry.

In view of the SIT report, a bench of Justices A K Jayasankaran Nambiar and C S Sudha said that for now no further action was required to be taken in the crimes registered by the agency.

The order came on several pleas seeking action on the basis of the recommendations of the Hema Committee.

The court noted that a Film Conclave has been scheduled by the state government in the first week of August 2025 and directed that the petitions be listed on August 13 for further consideration.

The full report of the panel was submitted to the Kerala High Court, which had directed that it be handed over to the SIT for investigating complaints of sexual abuse in the film industry.